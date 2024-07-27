Trough of LPA, ‘habagat’ to bring scattered rains over parts of PH

MANILA – The trough of the low-pressure area (LPA) near Mindanao and the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will bring scattered rain showers over several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was estimated at 1,035 km. east of southeastern Mindanao, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Its trough will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Davao Oriental, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Eastern Samar.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Ilocos and Cordillera regions, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, and Bataan.

Flash floods or landslides can occur in these areas during moderate to heavy rains, PAGASA warned.

Metro Manila, the rest of the Visayas, and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the "habagat."

The rest of Mindanao will also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas during severe thunderstorms.

The northern and western sections of Luzon will experience strong winds and rough seas, while the Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 27°C to 30°C; Baguio City, 18°C to 21°C; Tuguegarao City, 25°C to 32°C; Laoag City, 26°C to 29°C; Legazpi City, 26°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 27°C to 33°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 32°C; Metro Davao, 27°C to 33°C; and Zamboanga City, 25°C to 33°C. (PNA)