Truck helper involved in hit-and-run nabbed

A truck helper, who allegedly drove the dump truck involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed a senior citizen and bread vendor in Sta. Rita, Pampanga, was arrested on November 5, police said.

Major Leonardo Lacambra, chief of police of San Rita town, identified the suspect as Manito Empon.

Authorities traced the dump truck, reportedly allegedly owned by WDJM Trucking, through CCTV footage.

Initial investigation showed that Empon was driving when the incident occurred.

The regular truck driver, Pepito Ocampo, was allegedly asleep when the incident happened.

Both Empon and Ocampo are facing murder complaints in connection with the death of Deogracias Dela Cruz. They have undergone inquest proceedings, according to police.

The incident came amid renewed calls for stricter truck regulation following two fatal road accidents involving residents of Barangay Becuran.

Sta. Rita Mayor Reynán Calo said the municipal government had created a Traffic Management Task Force through Executive Order No. 58 dated October 30, 2026 to address traffic congestion and road safety along major roads.

Calo also announced plans to install additional truck-ban signages and establish police checkpoints near the Guagua Hall of Justice, along the boundary of Santa Rita, and near Dila-Dila. |via Ian Ocampo Flora and Tristan Jingco