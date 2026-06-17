Tulaoc Bridge Phase 1 rehab nears completion

The first phase of the Tulaoc Bridge rehabilitation and reconstruction project is nearing completion following the start of girder launching activities, according to the local government unit (LGU) of San Simon.

On Monday, June 15, the LGU said the installation of girders marks a significant milestone in the project as these will serve as the bridge’s primary structural components before other major construction works proceed.

The local government said Phase 2 of the project, expected to begin in the coming weeks, will cover additional construction activities necessary for the bridge’s completion.

The LGU asked for understanding from the public on the inconvenience brought by the construction.

“Hinihiling po namin ang inyong pang-unawa at pag-iingat habang nagpapatuloy ang mga gawain sa lugar,” the LGU said.

The Tulaoc Bridge was closed to motorists and pedestrians in February 2025 to give way to the structure's restoration.

The project is implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways Region III.

It was initially scheduled for completion and reopening in January 2026.

However, the target date was later moved to February 2026 to allow the completion of remaining works.

As of June 2026, the bridge remains closed while construction activities continue. No updated completion date has been announced.