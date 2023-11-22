Tuloy Foundation holds football clinic for Lubao kids

CITY OF SANFERNANDO ---- Non-government group Tuloy Foundation visited Lubao town the other day to host a football clinic for local children.

The Tuloy Foundation was "founded in 1993 by Fr. Marciano "Rocky" G. Evangelista of the Salesians of Don Bosco with 10 lay volunteers committed to the cause of poor, abandoned, and homeless children."

The group advocates for children's rights including education as a way to become productive professionals.

The group also believes in the value of sports in shaping young people's values.

The group has brought to Lubao town its "Tuloy Football Clinic".

The clinic was also attended by Evangelista; the Foundation's Chairman Raymond Tan; and Honorary Chairwoman, Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda thanked the group for its support of her town's youth.

Tuloy Foundation is set to visit Guagua town for another leg of the football clinic.

Other people who attended the Lubao clinic included executives of the Leun Thai International Group, 2nd District Board Members Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, Fritzie David-Dizon, Sajid Khan Eusoof, and Guagua Mayor Anthony Joseph Torres.