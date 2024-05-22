Tupad beneficiaries get P11.2M

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Some 2, 259 beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) in Pampanga received their salaries worth P11, 295,000 from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in two payout events on May 21, Tuesday.

Governor Dennis Pineda personally led the payouts in the towns of Floridablanca and San Simon.

The DOLE said the program provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers, for a minimum period of 10 days, but not to exceed a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed.

Pineda said President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., Senators Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr., Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, and Francis Tolentino funded the program to help displaced workers in the province.