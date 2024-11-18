Tupad beneficiaries in Sta Rita compensated

SANTA RITA—The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in cooperation with the Municipal Government of Santa Rita led the payout of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program beneficiaries recently.

The awarding, held at the Santa Rita Covered Court, was made possible through the Pinay in Action na Senado of Senator Pia Cayetano and the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Governor Dennis Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia Pineda joined Mayor Arthur Salalila during where saw to the payout of some 1,081 local Tupad beneficiaries.

Each beneficiary received P5,000 under the government program.

The amount the beneficiaries received is in exchange for the 10 days of service they rendered in their respective communities.

Governor Pineda thanked Cayetano for facilitating TUPAD in Santa Rita town.

He added that the program has benefitted many locals needing immediate employment.

Other officials who attended the event were Board Members Fritzie David Dizon, Sajid Eusoof, and Lawyer Claire Lim.