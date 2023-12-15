Tupad workers get salaries from DOLE

LUBAO — Residents here who are employed under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program received their salaries recently.

Some 1000 beneficiaries received P5,000 each for cleaning areas in their respective barangays where they were assigned.

The workers' tasks included cleaning canals to prevent flooding and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, contributing to the community's overall well-being.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) distributed the salaries in a ceremony held on Wednesday, December 13 at Barangay Sta. Cruz, in this town.

Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda told the beneficiaries the "unwavering support of the government for those who have lost their jobs. He encouraged the beneficiaries not to share their hard-earned rewards but to direct them towards their families."

“Ang TUPAD program ay patunay ng walang-humpay na suporta ng gobyerno sa mga nawalan ng trabaho. Wag po kayong maki-hatian, walang magbibigay ng balato. Sa inyo po lahat ’yan isinahod ninyo dahil pinagtrabahuhan niyo yan. Idiretso ninyo sa inyong pamilya,” said Pineda.

TUPAD aims to provide temporary employment opportunities for individuals who have lost their jobs, seasonal workers, unemployed, and those who have been affected by calamities.

Before starting their work assignments, TUPAD beneficiaries underwent thorough orientations to ensure their preparedness and safety.

The DOLE’s Provincial Office collaborated with Local Government Units to conduct the sessions.