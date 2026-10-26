Twin babies sold by mom rescued in Candaba town

Eight-month-old twins allegedly sold by their mother have been rescued in Candaba town on Monday, October 26.

Southern Police District (SPD) Director Rodel Pastor said police first tracked down and arrested a woman in Baler, Aurora, in August.

The woman allegedly bought the babies for around P30,000 from their parents, Pastor added.

The twins, however, had already been resold to a couple in Candaba, who were later located and arrested.

Authorities said the infants were allegedly offered to couples with no children.

The three suspects are facing charges for alleged violations of the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and laws protecting children against abuse and exploitation.

The twins were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development while their grandmother awaits the completion of the legal process to be reunited with them.