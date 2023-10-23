Two-Day Holiday Celebration @ SM Supermalls

Christmas is in tha air, as two giant SM Supermalls in Pampanga showcased their christmas decor.
Two consecutive days of holiday cheers and treat for everyone!
A perfect attraction for the young ones and the young once! Also, a perfect time for family and friends bonding time for photo op.
At SM City Clark the "Grand Castle" - inspired christmas centerpiece was lighted in Oct 20,2023 at the Event Center 3 of SM City Clark. Adding to the evenings holiday atmosphere is the performance of the Angeles University Foundation Chorale.
Present during the lighting ceremony were: Angeles City Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting, Pres & CEO of CDC Atty Agnes VST Devanadera, Asst VP SM Supermalls-North 5 Ms. Andrea Madlangbayan-Rodriguez, SM City Clark Mall Manager Jerwin Jalandoni.
In Oct 2, 2023 SM City Pampanga with its theme "Ginger Bread House" the christmas decor was lighted at around 4pm. With the cheerful performance of the Angeles University Foundation Chorale
VIP's present were: SM Supermalls Senior VP for Marketing Mr. Joaquin L. San Agustin, Pampanga Tourism Officer Mr. Randy del Rosario, Department of Trade and Industry Pampanga Regional Director Ms Elenita Ordonio, Municipality of Mexico Vice Mayor Hon. Susan "Site" Siron, Vice Governor's Office Executive Assistant Helen Nicolette Henson, Municipality of Mexico Tourism Officer Mr Mike Castaneda, Municipality of Mexico Information Officer Mr Dax Nathaniel Bondoc, SM Supermalls Asst VP for North Luzon 5 Operations Ms Andrea Madlangbayan-Rodriguez, SM City Pampanga Mall Manager Mr. Aron Montenegro.
One of It's Showtime host Ryan Bang is slowly introducing his girlfriend Paola Grace Huyong.
Currently, the whole cast of "It's Showtime" is in HongKOng for a break after its 12 days suspension from the MTRCB.
Who is Paola Huyong?
Accoridng to some sources this 28-year old lovely young lady is a graduate of the Assumption College
From her IG stories, Paola is a well travelled lady with futsal as her main sport. She also loves music festivals and concerts.
Ryan, proudoy announced in the Aug 29 episode of "It's Showtime" that he is indeed "in a relationship" after a long period of time being single.
He weas quoted saying..." Gusto kong sabihin sa aking It's Showtime family, sa harap ng Mommy at Daddy ko, kay kuya ko, ate ko, Tyang, may girlfriend na ako.
The rest of It's Showtime hosts hugged and greeted Ryan for the happy moment he has shared not only to the cast of the show but to his fans all over the world.