Two-Day Holiday Celebration @ SM Supermalls

Christmas is in tha air, as two giant SM Supermalls in Pampanga showcased their christmas decor.

Two consecutive days of holiday cheers and treat for everyone!

A perfect attraction for the young ones and the young once! Also, a perfect time for family and friends bonding time for photo op.

At SM City Clark the "Grand Castle" - inspired christmas centerpiece was lighted in Oct 20,2023 at the Event Center 3 of SM City Clark. Adding to the evenings holiday atmosphere is the performance of the Angeles University Foundation Chorale.

Present during the lighting ceremony were: Angeles City Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting, Pres & CEO of CDC Atty Agnes VST Devanadera, Asst VP SM Supermalls-North 5 Ms. Andrea Madlangbayan-Rodriguez, SM City Clark Mall Manager Jerwin Jalandoni.

In Oct 2, 2023 SM City Pampanga with its theme "Ginger Bread House" the christmas decor was lighted at around 4pm. With the cheerful performance of the Angeles University Foundation Chorale

VIP's present were: SM Supermalls Senior VP for Marketing Mr. Joaquin L. San Agustin, Pampanga Tourism Officer Mr. Randy del Rosario, Department of Trade and Industry Pampanga Regional Director Ms Elenita Ordonio, Municipality of Mexico Vice Mayor Hon. Susan "Site" Siron, Vice Governor's Office Executive Assistant Helen Nicolette Henson, Municipality of Mexico Tourism Officer Mr Mike Castaneda, Municipality of Mexico Information Officer Mr Dax Nathaniel Bondoc, SM Supermalls Asst VP for North Luzon 5 Operations Ms Andrea Madlangbayan-Rodriguez, SM City Pampanga Mall Manager Mr. Aron Montenegro.