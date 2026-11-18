Two former members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) surrendered separately to government security forces in Tarlac and Zambales on November 16 and 17, 2026 respectively.

The duo reportedly turned over their firearms and other items, police said.

The first surrender involved a 47-year-old former CTG member who turned himself in to police and military forces at the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) headquarters in Barangay Malacampa, Camiling, Tarlac, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Police said the surrenderer was formerly affiliated with the Komiteng Larangang Gerilya-Tarlac-Zambales (KLG-TARZAM) under the Nelson Mesina Command.

The former rebel also joined the Pulang Mandirigma, where he reportedly served as a messenger.

He surrendered a caliber .38 revolver sans serial number, which was issued to him by a certain alias “Ka Uban.”

The operation was led by the 2nd PMFC Tarlac, with the help of personnel from the San Jose Municipal Police Station, Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Tarlac Police Provincial Office, 3rd Mechanized Battalion, 304th Maneuver Platoon, and 302nd Brigade of the Philippine Army.

In a separate incident on Monday, November 16, 2026, another former CTG member surrendered to authorities in Castillejos, Zambales.

The surrenderer, identified by police as a former non-PSRTG-listed member of KLG-TARZAM, underwent tactical interview, debriefing, and documentation at the Zambales 2nd PMFC headquarters in Barangay Magsaysay.

He turned over a caliber .38 revolver without a serial number, an improvised shotgun, and documents described by authorities as subversive.

The Zambales operation was led by the Zambales 2nd PMFC, headed by Lieutenant Colonel John Bernards Tacoy.

Police Regional Office 3 director, Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez said the two surrenders reflected the cooperation between the Joint Regional Task Force 3 and PRO3 in encouraging former rebels to return to the fold of the law.

Mendez, who also chairs the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict 3 Technical Working Group, said the government will continue pursuing peace initiatives to strengthen security in Central Luzon. |via Tristan Jingco