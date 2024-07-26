Typhoon Carina leaves P266M damages on Pampanga agri

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Province of Pampanga sustained approximately ₱266,502,144.83 worth of damage to its agriculture due to the incessant rains brought by Typhoon Carina.

This was gleaned in a report the Provincial Agricultural Office (PAO) submitted to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) as of Thursday, July 25.

The report stated that most of the damages are in the province’s rice and high-value crop production.

Rice crop damage alone totaled ₱121,607,494.83, the PAO said.

High-value crop damage was estimated at ₱212,875.00, mostly recorded in the towns of Bacolor and Magalang.

Corn production also suffered ₱100,000 damage from the farms in Bacolor.

Arayat town reported the highest figures in rice crop damage at ₱43.9 million.

Arayat was followed by Apalit at ₱24.5 million.

Candaba also reported significant damage to its rice crops at ₱15.8 million, followed by San Simon at ₱7 million and Lubao at ₱5 million.

The province’s fisheries sector also recorded ₱144,581,775.00 worth of damages.

Most of the damages are in the fishing towns of Sasmuan, ₱5.3 million; Minalin, ₱144 million; Macabebe, ₱19 million; and Masantol, ₱16 million.