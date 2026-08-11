Typhoons cause P418.4-M agri damages in Pampanga

Agriculture and fisheries losses in Pampanga from the combined effects of Tropical Depression “Luis,” Tropical Depression “Maymay” and the enhanced southwest monsoon reached P418.4 million, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).

The PDRRMC Situational Report No. 22, as of 7 p.m. on August 10, 2026, said the losses included P147.27 million in rice, P6.14 million in high-value crops, P3.83 million in corn and cassava, and P261.16 million in fisheries.

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist said 2,746 farmers and fisherfolk were affected. These include 1,950 rice farmers, 175 high-value crop farmers, 11 corn and cassava farmers, and 610 fisherfolk.

Macabebe recorded P79.73 million in rice damage, while Apalit posted P78.33 million and Candaba P46.70 million.

Fisheries losses were highest in Minalin at P135.82 million, followed by Macabebe at P79.73 million and Sasmuan at P40.03 million, the report said.