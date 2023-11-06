Tyrants’ weapon: jeepney strikes

IF THERE is one tyrannical move by jeepney operators and drivers, it is the staging of jeepney strikes allegedly in protest of rising oil prices and cost of fuel products and parts.

The victims of these strikes are the workers who need to report for work in order to sustain their families.

Is it their fault to rely on these public utility vehicles to ferry them to their places of work?. This, the jeepney operators and drivers should have seriously considered before engaging in this negative movement .

For so long, these tyrants have been blackmailing our authorities into acceding to their every request for fare increases, or slse.

This being the case, local government units should marshall their resources, like motor vehicles to ferry workers to their places of work. Better still, considerate car owners should make their vehicles available to those without vehicles.

The government can field trucks as long as the strikes last. This way, the drivers can be starved and be penniless for they should suffer the consequences of their negative actions.

The LTFRB has repeatedly acceded to the drivers’ group for fare increases every time petitions for fare increases are filed with it. This act should cease and the blackmailing stopped.

Commuters, rise up against the tyrannical acts of jeepney operators and drivers!

Must we endure this tyrannical gesture of this group?

I suggest that we promote and encourage walking from our home to our places of work and acquire bicycles and bike our way to our respective destinations.

This way, we can lessen our dependence on public utility vehicles.

Let us begin to eliminate and erase these PUVs from our minds and be healthy by walking our way through, di b a?