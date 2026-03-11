UA implements 4-day work week

The University of the Assumption announced on Tuesday, March 10 that it has started the implementation of a four-day work week amid rising fuel prices.

The new schedule was implemented starting March 10 and will continue until March 28, 2026.

The university informed the public about the move which is in response to rising fuel price hikes.

Under the new scheme, office work in the university is scheduled from Monday to Thursday with no office operations on Fridays.

Office hours will start at 7:30 in the morning to 5:30 in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the university said it will observe regular face-to-face classes from Mondays to Thursdays.

Friday and Saturday classes will be conducted online except for certain Nursing courses.

Meanwhile, National Service Training Program (NSTP) classes will remain in-person every Saturday.