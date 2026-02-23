Uangis: Portraits of Angeles City mayors

In celebration of National Arts Month, the City Government of Angeles officially unveiled UÁNGIS – Portrait Paintings of Angeles Mayors, a commemorative exhibit honoring the legacy, leadership, and historical contributions of the city’s past and present chief executives.

Held under the National Arts Month theme, “Púpul ning Kalalangan, Katutuan at Tépángan,” the exhibit highlights the vital role of arts in preserving heritage, strengthening identity, and fostering civic pride among the Angeleños.

This project is an initiative of Carmelo "Jon" B. Lazatin II to complement the early works of the previous administration led by former Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" G. Lazatin Jr.

Under Mayor Pogi’s term, the gallery was established to allow Angeleños and visitors to appreciate the portraits of the past mayors who helped shape the growth and transformation of Angeles City.

As Mayor Jon viewed the gallery, he observed that some portraits required upgrading.

Recognizing the importance of honoring history with dignity and excellence, the mayor championed a team of local artists whose forte is portrait painting to bring these storied likenesses to renewed life — ensuring that the legacy of Angeles City leadership continues to inspire future generations.

The curated exhibition is spearheaded by Norman Phillip P. Tiotuico of PÁMITÍPUN (Panyúlung ning Kalalangan at Amanang Kabiasnan Kapampungan – Artist Collective), in collaboration with talented Angeleño artists Rolly L. Suba, Milan B. Pilares, Edu P. Perreras, Ramil S. Tumampos, and Eduardo P. Perreras.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including former Mayor and CDC Chairman Edgardo D. Pamintuan, former Mayor Francis "Blueboy" Nepomuceno, former Mayor Maximo L. Sangil, as well as the families and relatives of other former city mayors, whose presence brought pride, honor, and deeper meaning to the occasion.

Through the power of art, the city government said UÁNGIS serves not only as a tribute to public service but also as a celebration of Kapampangan creativity and Angeleño excellence.

The exhibit stands as a symbol of continuity — honoring the leaders of yesterday while inspiring present and future generations to serve with integrity, compassion, and dedication. (PR)