ASIDE from the beneficial programs staged by Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo. Another landmark program has been initiated by him to benefit specifically the indigenous people (Ips).

Mayor Cris announced this on April 15, 2024 in conjucction with the turnover ceremony of community support by Pilipinas Shell Foudation, Clark Development Coirporation, Bloomberry, O.B.Montessori to the selected barangays of the LGU. In the program, Mayor Cris emphasized the initiative of the city government to improve the living conditions of the Ips.

He continues to make linkages with both local and national agencies in order to strengthen his programs and other initiatives.

Mayor Cris takes pride in initiating the Una program. He vowed to sustain it and promote its advantages for the IP secto.

There are more relevant and bneficial projects lined up for Mabalacat City. This was disclosed by CPDO head Rosan S. Paquia, EnP. Foremost is the removal of informal settlers on city government properties; establishing buildings/offices for PDEA and the police and fire stations. Road widening especially the Doloroes rotunda to decongest traffic in that area. Mayor Cris wholly supports the office’s proposals and seeks more beneficial programs this year.