Understanding for victims, responders in building collapse

Mental health professionals from Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital conducted psychosocial services at the ground zero of the collapsed under-construction building in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Dr. Ruby T. Reyes of the Department of Health (DOH) Central Luzon Mental Health Program leader; Dr. Corazon I. Flores, DOH Central Luzon director, visited the collapse site on Wednesday, May 27, to assess the needs of individuals affected by the tragedy.

Reyes said the DOH team continues to provide psychosocial support services not only to the families of the victims, but also to first responders, healthcare workers, local officials, and members of the media covering the incident.

“Everyone here is a victim, whether directly or indirectly,” Reyes said.

She noted that based on their assessment, some relatives of the casualties requested not to be interviewed by the media for the meantime as they continue to process the trauma brought by the incident.

Reyes also acknowledged the efforts of Bureau of Fire Protection personnel conducting retrieval operations at the site.

She said responders have been working under physically and emotionally demanding conditions.

Reyes explained that responders involved in the retrieval operations prioritize their duties over their own wellbeing.

The DOH team also conducted psychosocial assessments on local officials, including Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, whom Reyes asked about his rest and sleep amid the ongoing crisis response.

She emphasized the importance of making affected individuals feel that they are not alone during the difficult situation.

Reyes likewise appealed to the public, especially those closely monitoring developments online and through news reports, to extend understanding and support instead of criticizing responders and authorities.

“Masakit para sa kanila na binabatikos sila habang sinusunod nila ang protocol,” she said.

She noted that the incident involved a “pancake-style collapse,” requiring careful retrieval procedures to avoid harm or complications during operations. | via Tristan Jingco