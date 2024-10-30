Underutilized

Talks around the Land Transportation Office (LTO) continue to ignite questions on why the agency is not taking full advantage of the new Land Transportation Management System (LTMS), a digital platform procured by LTO within five years from 2018 to 2022 to the tune of P7.9 billion.

Despite the pronouncements of LTO Chief Vigor D. Mendoza II that the new system will be fully utilized, LTO offices in the regions are still observed using the old system known as Stradcom LTO-IT System, especially in renewals of vehicle registrations. At present, the agency is allowing the local offices to use both systems in different transactions.

But what is the big fuss anyway if LTO currently uses both systems? A concerned group calling themselves Coalition for Good Governance recently sought help from the media to inform the public on the disadvantages and alarming consequences of not shutting down the old Stradcom system.

The group claimed that LTMS has several security features that can prevent fraudulent transactions while the old system is prone to human interference and by-pass protocols that can be manipulated to solicit illegal or “under-the-table” payments from vehicle owners and drivers processing their documents.

Take for example one transaction - renewal of vehicle registration. Under the LTMS, the Insurance Commission, the insurance organizations, and insurance companies are all connected to the system because of its “interconnectivity”. The same goes with the accredited private emission testing centers (PETCs) and private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs). Under the LTMS, there is a three-digit security insurance code required and verified by the system to ensure that the Certificate of Cover (CoC) is not fake. The old Stradcom system does not have this security feature so bogus insurance policies can be manually entered into the database.

Likewise, the old Stradcom system has no verification feature for electronically-submitted PETC and PMVIC inspection results. This opens the door to registration of vehicles that may not be roadworthy. The old system has a “by-pass” feature that can be used by corrupt employees to ensure the processing of the renewal given the “right pay.”

And since the LTMS is already government property, the LTO does not charge “computer fee” from the owner or driver processing documents. On the other hand, a P169 computer fee is charged when the old Stradcom system is used.

A former IT consultant at the LTO national office recently revealed that two expensive Bugatti Chiron sports cars were allegedly “fraudulently” registered with the agency. The source claimed that it was confirmed that the old Stradcom system was used in registering these highly expensive cars.

In December 2023, Asec. Mendoza issued two memoranda allowing LTO district offices to accept CoCs using the old Stradcom system naming “technical glitches” of the LTMS as reason for delays in transactions.

The source from the LTO also revealed that Asec. Mendoza did not request any budget for the maintenance of LTMS Data Center for CY 2024 and CY 2025.

So, the mind-boggling question is why? Is the agency trying to sabotage itself for not resolving the so-called glitches of the new system so it can use the old system that is prone to manipulation and corruption?

All government procurement and projects are subject to audit and performance audit. All government agencies can actually compel their suppliers or contractors to “correct or replace” any items or deliverables in their contract, as long as the government paid for it.

So, another big question to the LTO. Considering the so-called glitches of the new LTMS, can it not call its developer or supplier to correct or repair the glitches so the agency can fully operationalize the system and justify the purpose of the P7.9 billion taxpayers money? Is it not a government policy to conduct a performance audit and obligate the developers of the system to deliver what is in the contract?

And why on Earth that Asec. Mendoza put a zero budget for the maintenance of the LTMS Data Center when the whole point of digitalizing transactions at LTO is to facilitate public service, improve the IT systems, and eradicate corruption inside the agency? The guy is saying one thing but ironically doing the opposite. The possible reason? Your guess might be as good as mine.