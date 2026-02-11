Underweight students get milk supplements

Hundreds of underweight elementary and high school students in Lubao are now receiving daily milk supplements under the municipal government’s feeding program aimed at improving child nutrition.

The program provides identified beneficiaries with one glass of milk each day.

The project addresses undernutrition and support the kids growth and overall health.

The distribution of milk supplements was carried out in several public schools, including those in the barangays of Prado Siongco, Baruya, Santiago, San Roque Arbol, Sta. Cruz, and San Pablo.

Mayor Esmeralda Pineda and Councilor Jayson Pineda-Victorino personally led the turnover of milk supplies.

The Department of Health recommends that children drink one glass of milk daily, citing its calcium, vitamin D, and protein content as essential for proper growth, stronger bones and teeth, and maintaining overall health.