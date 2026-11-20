Expanding opportunities for digital giving

Accessible donation channels can help more people support causes they care about, regardless of the amount they choose to give.

Through the collaboration, UNICEF and GCash will explore how to maximize the available giving channels through services such as Scan to Pay, Bills Pay, WebPay, and Link and Pay. UNICEF will also be using the Funds Disbursement Service of GCash to streamline financial support to the beneficiaries and communities that the organization supports. Alongside these channels, both organizations will also explore how technology and customer insights can help make giving more convenient and encourage more Filipinos to support children's causes.

"Every child should be able to count on help when it matters most. With GCash, we are exploring ways to make giving easier for Filipinos and to get assistance to vulnerable families faster. We are grateful to GCash, a leader in financial digital innovation, for stepping up for children and for bringing its reach and creativity to this work. Every time we choose to give, we choose a better future for children," said UNICEF Philippines

Representative Kyungsun Kim.

Strengthening humanitarian assistance during emergencies

UNICEF and GCash are working to leverage digital solutions such as the GCash Funds Disbursement Service to support humanitarian digital transactions directly to families, children, and communities who need it most.

This collaboration will help the organization expand its existing disbursement channels, thereby strengthening its capability to provide timely and critical support for emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and development efforts to families in vulnerable communities during times of crisis.

Encouraging more Filipinos to support children's causes

UNICEF is funded entirely by voluntary contributions. Support from donors and partners makes it possible for UNICEF to reach every child, everywhere, with what they need to be healthy, learn, be protected, and thrive.