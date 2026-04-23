UNIFIED TOURISM STRATEGY FOR METRO CLARK PUSHED

Local government units and the Clark Development Corporation (CDC), through the Metro Clark Advisory Council (MCAC), agreed to consolidate branding, promotions, and events to position Metro Clark as a single destination for domestic and international tourism.

CDC President and Chief Executive Officer Agnes Devanadera underscored coordination among different groups to realize this vision.

“Metro Clark must be presented as one destination, one identity. Before we sell to foreign, we should maximize our roadshows,” she said.

She urged LGUs to prepare new attractions, updated tourism materials, and improved accessibility ahead of nationwide roadshows.

The unified effort highlights tourism destinations across the Metro Clark area.

In Mabalacat City, Clark Freeport anchors aviation history, shopping, and resorts. In Bamban, Tarlac, the WWII Museum, Death March Marker, and Balacbac Nature Spring showcase heritage and eco‑tourism.

In Capas, Tarlac, the officials cited the Capas National Shrine while in Porac, Pampanga -- Miyamit Falls and Tutulari Avatar Gorge.

The Binulu Festival, an annual food festival showcasing indigenous Aeta cooking traditions, highlight adventure and nature.

In Angeles City, they mentioned Holy Rosary Parish Church, Museo Ning Angeles, Museum of Philippine Social History, and Puning Hot Spring, among others showcase heritage, culture, and leisure.

The CDC Tourism Promotions Division reported 32.6 million visitor arrivals and ₱43.47 billion in receipts in 2025. This was driven by strong MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) events.

The peace and order in the area was also discussed during the event.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region III reported the decrease in the number of drug‑affected barangays.

The agency however called for stronger monitoring and aftercare systems.

The MCAC members stressed that security is essential to sustain investor confidence and tourism growth.

Metro Clark’s unified tourism strategy aims to improve visitor arrivals and stability — a "competitive edge in the regional market."