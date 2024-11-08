Unilab joins World Diabetes Month celebration

CLARK FREEPORT – Unilab, the Philippines' leading pharmaceutical company, is joining the international World Diabetes Month celebration this November.

Claire Papa, Assistant Vice President and Head of External Affairs and Social Partnerships of Unilab, said the company will host several health and wellness fairs in Pampanga next week.

The events will be held in Mabalacat City, November 12; City of San Fernando, November 13; and Porac town, November 14.

A total of 500 individuals with various illnesses are expected to benefit from the outreach.

Papa clarified that the event is not a medical mission as host local health offices have already pre-identified beneficiary-patients included in the masterlist of residents suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other lifestyle diseases.

“It would be festive and interactive. The health and wellness fair is designed to be participatory, comfortable in order to keep the audience listening,” she said.

Papa was one of the guests in the KapiHann, a media forum of the Pampanga Press Club at Swissotel Clark in cooperation with Hann Resorts.

Unilab is known for its household over the counter medicines including Biogesic, Bioflu, and Tiki-tiki.

The company has a manufacturing plant in Floridablanca, Pampanga.