Unregistered cooking oil seized in San Fernando

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) recently seized P840,000 worth of unregistered cooking oil.

The operation was carried out by the CIDG Pampanga Provincial Field Unit and the Special Operations Team of CIDG Regional Field Unit 3, in coordination with the Special Operations Group of Police Regional Office 3 and the City of San Fernando Police Station in Barangay Sindalan.

Authorities confiscated more than 600 unlabeled containers with 10,992 liters of cooking oil.

Major General Robert A.A. Morico II, CIDG Director, said the 52-year-old owner of the establishment, identified only by the alias “Jim”, was arrested during the operation.

He reported that Jim failed to show a License to Operate (LTO) and a Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The suspect is facing charges for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 9711, or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, which regulates the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products.

The cooking oil will be subjected to procedures as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities warned the public to verify the FDA registration of food products before purchasing them.