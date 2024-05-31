Upgrading of flood-prone road in San Simon starts

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region III has started the upgrading of the CDCP Road in Barangay Sta. Monica, San Simon town.

DPWH-3 Director Roseller Tolentino said the nearly two-meter road will be elevated by around one meter to prevent flooding.

The CDCP Road serves as a vital route to the North Luzon Expressway and Quezon Road.

During the heavy rains in July to August 2023, the road became impassable to cars, SUVs, and small trucks due to flooding that reached three feet and stagnated for over a month.

During a briefing on August 7, 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved a funding for the road upgrading to prevent similar "economic disruptions" caused by flooding.

Tolentino said the roadworks is expected to be completed within a month, ahead of the rainy season.

“Hinahabol natin ‘yung tag-ulan para hindi na ulit mangyari ‘yung katulad ng last year, lalo na nagtaas na lahat ng establishments sa paligid niya,” he said.

New drainage systems will also be installed to ensure efficient water flow during the rainy season, the public works official said.

Tolentino asked for understanding from the motorists for any inconvenience caused by the roadworks.

He said the project is essential to improve travel conditions especially during the rainy season.