Upgrading of OFW Hospital pushed

A bill seeking to institutionalize the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Hospital in the City of San Fernando has been filed in the House of Representatives.

Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez filed House Bill No. 7227, which aims to transform the hospital into a permanent, full-service government medical facility dedicated to migrant workers and their families.

Under the proposed OFW Hospital Act, the hospital in Pampanga will be established as a Level III facility and placed under the direct supervision and control of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Romualdez said the measure is designed to ensure long-term government responsibility for migrant health, including pre-deployment medical needs and healthcare access, and post-return medical services.

The hospital will serve not only active and inactive Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) contributors and their qualified dependents, but may also accommodate non-OFW patients when capacity allows.

“Our OFWs carry our economy on their backs. One way to recognize their contribution is to make sure they and their families have access to quality healthcare,” Romualdez said.

Tingog Partylist Representative Jude Acidre, who co-authored the bill, said the goal is to establish a permanent system that treats migrant health as a continuing obligation of the government rather than a temporary program.

“This is a long-term and permanent service for all our OFWs and their families. Considering the magnitude of their contribution to our country and economy, this is still not enough in return. But it is truly a very good start if we want to honor our heroes,” Acidre said.

The measure mandates the hospital to provide comprehensive healthcare services, including 24/7 telehealth support for OFWs and their families.

The OFW Hospital may also coordinate with Philippine foreign posts and labor offices abroad to assist distressed workers awaiting repatriation.

To cover the full migration cycle, the bill designates the Pampanga facility as a site for pre-employment medical examinations, as well as post-employment or post-arrival checkups to strengthen health monitoring and surveillance.

The DMW will take the lead in administration, staffing, planning, and engagement with OFW organizations.

The Department of Health (DoH), for its part, will provide technical assistance, capital outlay support, and oversight to ensure compliance with hospital standards.

Initial funding for the institutionalized OFW Hospital will come from appropriations of concerned agencies, while its future funding will be included in the annual General Appropriations Act.