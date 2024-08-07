US teams to help in oil spill rehab

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Eight members of the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are now in Bataan province to assist Philippine groups in oil spill recovery operations.

The USCG and NOAA teams, which arrived on Tuesday, will provide technical assistance and communicate with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Incident Management Team on recovery operations involving the Motor Tanker Terranova, MT Jason Bradley and Merchant Vessel (MV) Mirola 1, which all sunk off the waters of Bataan.

The PCG reported that oil recovery started at MT Jason Bradley and MV Mirola 1 with the deployment of booms and water cannons to help disperse oil.

It added that the MT Terranova has been secured with capping bags on all of its valves and high-level alarm pipes.