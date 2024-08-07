Pampanga

US teams to help in oil spill rehab

US ASSISTANCE. Members of the United States Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who arrived in Bataan province on Aug. 6 coordinate with the PCG Incident Management team for provision of technical assistance on the oil spill recovery operations involving three sunken vessels. (Photo courtesy of PCG)
US ASSISTANCE. Members of the United States Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who arrived in Bataan province on Aug. 6 coordinate with the PCG Incident Management team for provision of technical assistance on the oil spill recovery operations involving three sunken vessels. (Photo courtesy of PCG)

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Eight members of the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are now in Bataan province to assist Philippine groups in oil spill recovery operations.

The USCG and NOAA teams, which arrived on Tuesday, will provide technical assistance and communicate with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Incident Management Team on recovery operations involving the Motor Tanker Terranova, MT Jason Bradley and Merchant Vessel (MV) Mirola 1, which all sunk off the waters of Bataan.

The PCG reported that oil recovery started at MT Jason Bradley and MV Mirola 1 with the deployment of booms and water cannons to help disperse oil.

It added that the MT Terranova has been secured with capping bags on all of its valves and high-level alarm pipes.

RELIEF OPERATION. The PCG Coast Guard Auxiliary distributed some 500 relief packs to the oil spill-affected fisherfolk in Tanza and Ternate, Cavite on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of PCG)
RELIEF OPERATION. The PCG Coast Guard Auxiliary distributed some 500 relief packs to the oil spill-affected fisherfolk in Tanza and Ternate, Cavite on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of PCG)

