Use water prudently amid El Niño: CSFWD

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The City of San Fernando Water District (CSFWD) has asked consumers to use water prudently amid the prevailing El Niño phenomenon.

This, even as officials of the water district assured that there is sufficient water supply its for consumers.

The water facility at the same time vowed that no rate hike will be implemented for the sake of its concessionaires.

At the sidelines of the water district's recent 47th anniversary celebration, CSFWD General Manager Jorge Gumba noted that the groundwater here is still sufficient.

"It's just a matter of delivering it in the system," he said.

"It's [groundwater] is still enough although we are very much aware that it is dropping [the level of water] tremendously at about one meter a year or more than that already. That is what is critical," Gumba added.

CSFWD Director Fer Caylao stressed that consumers should start conserving water.

"Our groundwater is at risk due to unregulated and over extraction. Our water pumps are now experiencing some difficulties in pumping water, especially during peak hours from 7 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. That is why we are urging consumers to save water and use it prudently," he said.

Gumba and Caylo said that CSFWD is looking for alternative sources like surface water and recycling to meet its concessionaires' water.

Mayor Vilma Caluag earlier asked the water firm to defer increases in the price of water.

In response, Gumba assured that no rate hikes will be implemented.

"I think it was seven or eight years ago since we last increased our rates. We are proud of that. As long as we can, we would not increase rates and if ever we do, we hope our consumers would understand that it is already necessary," he said.

The CSFWD's price per cubic meter of water is currently P238 (inclusive of 12 percent VAT) for the first 10 cubic meters.

"We do not want our concessionaires to be surprised and burdened as water is an essential and basic need of everyone. CSFWD consumers would not have to worry about any increase on our end and if there will be one, rest assured it will pass through thorough evaluation and the necessary public forum," Gumba said.