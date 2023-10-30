'Usual' woes in polls noted in BSKE 2023

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) and Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) in Pampanga said that the "usual" problems in Philippine polls have been noted in several precincts in the province during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections or BSKE.

The poll watchdogs reported cases of voters being unable to find their names on the lists, the early influx of voters even before polling precincts opened at 7 am, and absence of special lanes for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

NAMFREL and PPCRV volunteers said that the BSKE process in Pampanga has been generally peaceful and orderly, with isolated cases of emergency or immediate concerns.

Volunteers of the two groups have been monitoring the process which include the canvassing of votes.

Observers from the two groups reported that the Commission on Elections Precinct Finder and Voter Assistance Desks were very helpful in addressing problems encountered in the BSKE.

They added that Comelec's preparations have been effective with Electoral Boards facilitating the voting process inside precincts.

The two organizations also expect a high turnout of voters in this year's BSKE.

The Comelec sees at around 75 percent, higher than the 71 percent posted in the last BSK polls in 2018 across the country.

Data provided by the Comelec shows that Pampanga has 1,646,684 regular barangay voters and 531,297 SK voters from 538 villages in the province which has 9,842 established precincts and some 547 voting centers.