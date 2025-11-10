“Uwan” affects 45K families in C. Luzon

More than 26,000 families in Central Luzon were displaced by the onslaught of Super Typhoon “Uwan,” according to the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Central Luzon (RDRRMC-3).

In its 8 a.m. report on Monday, November 10, the RDRRMC-3 said a total of 26,596 families, or 88,059 individuals, were forced to evacuate due to the effects of the typhoon.

Some 23,725 families or 78,604 individuals are currently staying in evacuation centers, while 2,871 families or 9,455 individuals are taking temporary shelter with relatives or friends.

The displaced residents came from the seven provinces of Central Luzon that were affected by “Uwan” which brought torrential rains, strong winds, and flooding in the region on Sunday evening to Monday.

The 26,000 evacuated families are part of the 44,998 families or 158,697 individuals reported to have been affected by the typhoon across the region, which includes the provinces of Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales.

Local disaster risk reduction offices have been conducting rescue and relief operations since Saturday night.

Local government units have opened hundreds of evacuation centers to accommodate typhoon-affected families.

The RDRRMC-3 said it continues to consolidate reports from local disaster units to assess the full extent of Uwan’s damage in the region.