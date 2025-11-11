"UWAN" LEAVES 72 VILLAGES FLOODED

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) on Tuesday (November 11) reported that flooding has affected 72 barangays in nine municipalities in Pampanga due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon “Uwan”.

The flooding was aggravated by high tides and water draining from upstream areas.

The report showed that a total of 64,081 families or 183,921 individuals were affected in 158 barangays all over Pampanga.

The PDRRMO said that floodwaters, ranging from one to five feet deep, were caused by high tide, the overflow of the Pampanga River, and the backflow of floodwaters from upstream areas.

Flooding was reported in 18 barangays in Macabebe, 14 barangays in Masantol, and 10 barangays in Candaba.

Some eight barangays in Sasmuan are also flooded.

Seven villages in the City of San Fernando, five barangays in Apalit, four barangays in Minalin, three in Guagua, and three in San Simon were also submerged.

In Macabebe town alone, flooding has affected some 27,634 families or 88,876 individuals; and 19,952 families or 60,915 individuals in Masantol.

The PDRRMO added that some 6,986 individuals or 2,029 families are currently staying in 158 evacuation centers.

There are also some 801 individuals or 202 families who have taken temporary shelter outside evacuation designated by the province.

The PDRRMO also reported two totally-damaged houses and 13 partially-damaged houses in Arayat town.