Uwan leaves P222-M agri losses in Pampanga

The Provincial Government of Pampanga on Friday reported P222 million agricultural losses due to Super Typhoon “Uwan”, the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) said.

The OPA added that rice crops sustained damages totaling P48,631,475.11.

These losses were recorded in the towns of Lubao, Arayat, Guagua, Magalang, Sta. Rita, Candaba, Mexico, Mabalacat City, Apalit, Floridablanca, Sta. Ana, and Porac.

Some 956 farmers were affected by the rice crop damage, the OPA said.

The report showed that Apalit incurred the highest rice losses with P30,902,723.60, followed by Candaba with P11,860,300.40.

The province also sustained ?8,201,662.41 damage to high-value crops in the towns of Lubao, Arayat, Guagua, Magalang, Mabalacat City, Minalin, and Floridablanca.

Losses to high value crops have affected some 195 farmers, the OPA said.

Arayat posted the largest damage in terms of high value crops at P3,967,295.84, according to the office.

Damage to corn and cassava, amounting to P4,704,716.48, was also recorded in the towns of Lubao, Arayat, Magalang, Candaba, Mabalacat City, and Floridablanca.

Arayat town recorded the highest losses at P3,619,273.44, the OPA said.

The fisheries sector also sustained P160,562,113.83 worth of damage.

The coastal towns of Masantol incurred P89,685,784; Sasmuan with P37,104,200; and Macabebe, with P33,772,130.

Some 1,834 farmers and fisherfolk in Pampanga were impacted by losses to rice, high-value crops, corn and cassava, and fisheries production, according to the OPA.