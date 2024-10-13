Valuable and beneficial contributions

XALL him mediocre, substandard as compared to his better educated colleagues but reelectionist Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr., has authored several relevant bills with wide and beneficial effects on particular sectors of the country: one for the seniors giving monetary assistance to those aged 80, 85, 90 and 95 apart from the centenarians who, by law, are given the cash assistancce of P100k for their longevity; the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act which gives allowances to teachers aside from the other financial assistance and the No Payment, No Exam policy which prohibits educational institutions from not allowing students to take exams due to non-payment of tuition.

Under this law, students may be allowed to take the exams even without payment of tuition fee accounts/ This way, author Revilla, Jr., says the students will not suffer delay in their completion of their courses.

Revilla, Jr., a movie actor by preoccupation, does his work seriously in the Senate unlike some of his grandstanding colleagues who only shame resource persons attending hearings in the upper chamber.

He delivers, does researches and pertinent legislations and patiently sees through his bills which become laws of the land.

In Mabalacat City, Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo does beneficial activities for his constituents like visiting the bedridden patients and provide them thorough medical and financial assistance till they recpver. These acts and more endear Mayor Cris to Mabalacat City voters and residents!