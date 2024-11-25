VAW-free PH

The 18-day campaign to end Violence Against Women (VAW) formally commenced yesterday, November 25, and will end on December 12. This annual advocacy campaign is mandated by Proclamation No. 1172 s.2006.

First, let us define or qualify what constitutes violence against women. According to Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, violence against women and their children "refers to any act or a series of acts committed by any person against a woman who is his wife, former wife, or against a woman with whom the person has or had a sexual or dating relationship, or with whom he has a common child, or against her child whether legitimate or illegitimate, within or without the family abode, which result in or is likely to result in physical, sexual, psychological harm or suffering, or economic abuse including threats of such acts, battery, assault, coercion, harassment or arbitrary deprivation of liberty."

Another definition is from the United Nations which states that VAW is “any act of gender-based violence that results in, or likely to result in, physical, sexual, or mental harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or private life.”

As part of the campaign to raise advocacy and awareness regarding VAW, I would like to share with my fellow women the following information on the established mechanisms and advocacies that support our welfare and safety as women. The most significant measure we can support is education, which is crucial in changing attitudes and preventing violence. Schools, communities, and media outlets should promote gender equality and respect for women’s rights. Campaigns that challenge harmful gender norms and stereotypes can help reduce discrimination and violence. Educating both women and men about consent, healthy relationships, and the harmful impact of violence is key to prevention.

Secondly is through women empowerment that may be achieved through education, economic independence, and support systems can reduce women’s vulnerability to violence. When women have the resources and confidence to make their own choices, they are less likely to tolerate abusive situations. Providing safe spaces for women, such as shelters and counseling services, is also crucial.

Thirdly, through communities that provide safe spaces and resources in combating violence, local communities and civic organizations can intervene in situations of abuse or support survivors in leaving abusive relationships. Social networks should create environments where women feel safe to report violence without fear of stigma or retaliation.

Lastly, through collaboration both at the national and international level ensuring that there are sustainable programs that combat violence, provide education, and support survivors should be prioritized. The global community must hold perpetrators accountable and work towards cultural shifts that eliminate violence and discrimination.

Fighting violence against women requires a collective effort. By strengthening legal protections, promoting education, empowering women, supporting survivors, and building community awareness, we can create a world where women are safe, respected, and free from violence