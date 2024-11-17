VCOP eyes hosting of Vespa World Days in Clark

CLARK FREEPORT--- Clark Development Corporation President Agnes Devanadera led over the weekend the launching of Pilipinas Vespa Days in Clark Freeport scheduled on November 23 and 24, 2024.

The event is highlighted by the opening of a week-long exhibit featuring more than 20 vintage and modern Vespa motorcycles at the Clark Museum.

A section of the exhibit displays classic versions manufactured as early as 1947.

Pilipinas Vespa Days is a gathering of Vespa motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the country.

Vespa Club of the Philippines (VCOP) officials said they are eyeing the holding of Vespa World Days in the country, particularly in Clark in 2027.

Devanadera expressed optimism to the VCOP's bid. She even assured that CDC would support this endeavor.

"We really want to be a partner of Vespa Philippines so that you can bring here in Clark the Vespa World Days. I think, in terms of bidding for the event, you can be sure that we will send our representatives to give you moral support," Devanadera said. We want you to be able to show officials of Vespa World that if you come to Clark, the entire CDC will extend its support.

Lawyer Fred Belandres, national vice president of VCOP, lauded the local Vespa community for its enthusiasm and creativity.

Devanadera led the ceremonial ribbon cutting for the Vespa Museum Exhibition. She was accompanied by CDC Tourism Promotions Division Len Lorenzo, Belandres, VCOP National Secretary Thezzy Chan, VCOP National Public Relations Officer Joseph Papa, and Ride Director Carlos Calica.