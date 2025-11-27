Verbena continues to intensify as it exits PAR

Tropical cyclone Verbena (international name Koto) has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), and is forecast to continue intensifying within the next 12 hours, the weather bureau said in its 5 a.m. bulletin on Thursday.

The cyclone has intensified, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 135 kph, according to the advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

It was last tracked at 240 km. North northeast of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan, moving west northwestward at 20 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is still hoisted in Kalayaan Islands.

Verbena and the northeast monsoon or "amihan" will also bring gusty conditions reaching strong to gale-force winds across Batanes, Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

The gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Southern Luzon.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Cagayan, Apayao, Kalinga, and Isabela will experience heavy rains due to the shear line. (PNA)