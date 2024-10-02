Very urgent messages from Our Lord Jesus Christ, St. Michael the Archangel

It is with a sense of urgency that I write this column outside my Friday slot. Two serious messages have been given to third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla, including one citing yesterday, Oct 2, 2024, as bearing significance for humanity in the coming months, if not years.

One message was from Our Lord Jesus Christ and the other from St. Michael the Archangel.

In one of His previous messages, Our Lord Jesus Christ stressed that the dreadful warnings from Heaven which are being issued through Catholic mystics are not meant to instill fear, but rather, to enable all to prepare spiritually and even materially.

And now for the recent messages first from Our Lord Jesus last Sept. 20. Our Lord said:

“Beloved children of My Sacred Heart, you are My great treasure. THE LIFE OF MY CHILDREN AND THEIR REDEMPTION I PAID FOR WITH MY BLOOD ON THE CROSS...

“BUT IT IS THE DUTY OF EACH ONE OF YOU NOT TO GO AGAINST MY LAW AND TO MAKE YOURSELF WORTHY OF ETERNAL LIFE.

“A very great darkness is advancing upon the earth; when everything is ready, the great darkness will fall upon all the Earth. This darkness will fall at the moment least expected; many of my children will not reach their homes because they will find themselves in the hubbub of the mundane.

“FIDELITY TO MY WORD AND TO MY DESIGNS IS INDISPENSABLE SO THAT YOU WILL NOT BE CONFUSED.

“My Law is one and you cannot vary it, whoever varies it is anathema (cf. Gal. 1:6-9). Do not allow yourselves to be confused; the evil one wishes to divert My People’s course.

“MY CHILDREN, YOU MUST MAINTAIN YOURSELVES READY, NOW!

“The salvation of the soul is imperative...The examination of the conscience is indispensable...

The one who is not love, who does not possess Christian charity, is far from My Will. You must not be a cause of pain for your brothers and sisters, but of blessing; be at all times bearers of My Word, of consolation, of charity, of forgiveness, of hope, and of faith.

“LITTLE CHILDREN, YOU MUST PREPARE YOURSELVES SPIRITUALLY AND MATERIALLY. PREPARE YOURSELVES NOW!

“Water will run out quickly – the water sources will be contaminated so that you, My children, will not endure without drinking water, but each one of you knows where to find the water of Eternal Life, the source of water that does not end. You can investigate other ways of obtaining water from nature.

“MY CHILDREN, THERE IS NO TIME FOR YOU TO CONTINUE WITHOUT PAYING ATTENTION TO MY CALLS. It is necessary for each one of you to reserve what you can in a safe place while you have time to do so. It is important to have everything prepared and taken care of, as the famine is going to be severe.

“Children, this war is not going to stop – it is an atrocious war. This war will severely touch faith, food, and the economy.

“TODAY I ASK MY DAUGHTER LUZ DE MARIA TO REVEAL THE THIRD SECRET (*) GIVEN TO HER BY MY MOTHER: THE ANTICHRIST TAKES POWER OVER HUMANITY, WHICH IS GIVEN TO HIM BY THE ELITE IN TOTAL AND ABSOLUTE SECRECY, STARTING ON THE SECOND DAY OF OCTOBER 2024. FROM THEN ON, THE SUFFERING OF ALL MANKIND WILL INCREASE.

“I call you to pray intensely that day the Holy Rosary, the Creed and the Holy Trisagion.

“This Secret consists of two signs: 1) You will live anguish on Earth – confusion is total for those who remain lukewarm. 2) The Most Holy Sorrow has arrived: I am betrayed a second time by those closest to Me.

“Beloved children, pray – prepare yourselves by confessing your sins, receive Me, and keep the faith.

“YOU KNOW THAT MY DAUGHTER LUZ DE MARIA IS NOT GIVEN DATES, BUT THIS ONE WILL REMAIN WRITTEN IN THE HISTORY OF HUMANITY AND CHRISTIANITY.

“Pray, My children – pray in season and out of season. Pray, My children, pray: My Instruments, protect yourselves. Pray, My children, pray – Europe suffers devastation by nature.

“Continue by My Mother's hand and in Her womb be infants of the breast. Those who have thought they knew everything will realize that they know nothing...Humility is the insignia of My children...The proud must lower their brows...

“Love and humility, little children – help each other, grow spiritually.

“DO NOT BE AFRAID – I AM WITH YOU – KEEP YOUR FAITH FIRM. I bless you in a special way, little children, I will not leave you. Pray to My Mother – She holds you by Her hand.

My Heavenly Hosts are already protecting you.I love you with Eternal Love.” (End of quote.)

Earlier last Sept. 26, St. Michael issued another message to Luz de Maria. For brevity, I am sharing the following most important excerpts:

“I come to you by Divine Command.

“Beloved children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ: TIME IS PASSING QUICKLY...THE DIVINITY HAS ALLOWED IT.

“There are so many signs before you – signs that should lead you to open your eyes so that you may be prepared. So much of the word you have received so that you will not be unprepared for the events revealed, because: you will hear of wars and rumors of wars; see that you are not alarmed; for this must take place, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places….

“Beloved People of our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

“Darkness is coming – not only the darkness caused by the blackout that will affect everything built by man – but the spiritual darkness will be accentuated in those who do not love, do not worship, do not wait for the “King of kings and Lord of lords” (Rev. 19:16). Faith is necessary at all times.

“Children, as events pass, our beloved Angel of Peace is closer to you. He wishes you to be love, fraternity and respect so that you may be able to keep your faith firm and strong without deviating.

“Our beloved Angel of Peace comes to you as the young man that he is, to treat you with love as the First Commandment of the Law of God commands: to love God above all things and your neighbor as yourself. He comes with the essence of fraternity to offer it to you, his brothers and sisters.

“The Angel of Peace knows that strength resides in inner peace – he knows that the strength of the children of the Holy Trinity is revealed in the humility they possess. He brings the Divine Word and without being divine you will recognize him for his wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety, and fear of God; he will demand from you the seasoning of love and humility.

“Children, apparent treaties aspiring to peace do not carry true intentions at this time. Wake up, children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, wake up – peace is far away!

“YOU WHO LOVE OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST, BE FACILITATORS OF PEACE AND, AS CHILDREN OF OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER, BEAR WITNESS TO THE LOVE THAT RESIDES WITHIN YOU.

“There is the ‘spiritual etiquette’ that details how one who is a true child of our King and Lord Jesus Christ works or acts: patience is a blessing – humility is a requirement.

“Pray, children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ – pray for Canada, pray for My children of Palestine, of China, pray for India – they are in danger; religious persecution is taking place by leaps and bounds.

“Pray, children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray; the earth will be shaken in most countries.

“Pray, children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ – the Mystical Body of the Church suffers. Pray, children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray; the world government takes ultimate control over humanity.

“Children, humanity will see fire fall from heaven – strengthen your faith so that you may discern.

“In this month dedicated to us, Defenders of the Paternal Throne, your protectors, I bless you in a special way.”