Veteran Pampanga journalist Eric Jimenez writes 30

Veteran journalist and former Pampanga Press Club (PPC) president Eric Jimenez died on Sunday, September 27, at the age of 57.

The Pampanga Press Club described Jimenez as a mentor, colleague, and friend who served journalism with integrity and compassion.

Jimenez started his journalism career as a student journalist at Angeles University Foundation and later became an intern at The Angeles Sun.

He worked as a stringer for GMA News and contributed reports to Kapampangan Magazine, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Angeles Observer, and Central Luzon Businessweek.

Beyond journalism, Jimenez also served in government. He was appointed Communications Division Manager of the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) in 2021 and served in the position until 2023.

He was later transferred to the Estate Preservation Recovery Division, where he also served as manager.

Throughout his career, Jimenez was known within the Pampanga media community for mentoring younger journalists and maintaining strong professional relationships with colleagues.

The Pampanga Press Club said his contributions have left a lasting legacy in the province’s media community.

The wake for the late journalist will be held at La Pieta in Angeles City beginning Monday, September 28. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday, October 1.

The Pampanga Press Club expressed its condolences to Jimenez’s family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones, remembering him as a journalist whose stories and mentorship will continue to be remembered by those he worked with.