VG Delta leads inauguration of P12.5M facilities in Apalit

Pampanga Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda recently led the inauguration of a Multi-Purpose Hall and Covered Court Barangay worth P12.53 million in Barangay Balucuc, Apalit town.

The projects were funded by the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The Capitol reported that the provincial government allocated P8.56 million for the covered court and P3.97 million for the multi-purpose hall.

The property, where the facilities were erected, was donated by the Ponce Family.

The province officials said the two structures were completed in nine months of construction.

Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco, Vice Mayor Peter Nucom, and other officials accompanied Pineda during the event.

The vice governor expressed gratitude to the Ponce Family for donating the property.

He reaffirmed the provincial governmentís commitment to community development.

The provincial government is set to construct a barangay health center in said barangay.

During the event, Capitol employees conducted a bloodletting and distributed free medicines to the residents. This is part of the ìAlagang Nanayî Preventive Healthcare Program of the provincial government.