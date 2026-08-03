VG Delta leads meeting for SCTEX bridge rehab

Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda led an emergency meeting with representatives of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), the Porac Quarry Association, project contractors, concerned government agencies, and other groups to discuss ongoing projects within the 1.5-kilometer radius of the Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) Bridge in Porac town.

The meeting aimed to assess the current status of the bridge rehabilitation and address technical, traffic, safety, and environmental concerns.

Engr. Randy Viacrusis, BCDA Vice President for Strategic Projects Management, said the project protects the vital infrastructure and ensure the uninterrupted flow of transportation and commerce.

Based on BCDA's latest update, the rehabilitation plan is estimated to cost ₱3 billion.

The project includes the construction of a diversion channel, which will serve as the bridge's first line of defense against strong water currents.

Steel sheet piles will be installed to redirect water flow from upstream to downstream.

Under Package 1A, which is worth ₱2.089 billion, the bridge itself will undergo rehabilitation.

Since several pile foundations have already been exposed, temporary support structures will first be installed before the affected bridge columns are demolished and reconstructed due to riverbed degradation.

Meanwhile, Package 1B, valued at ₱764 million, focuses on providing a long-term solution to the lowering of the riverbed.

A groundsill will be constructed to maintain the proper riverbed elevation and prevent deterioration of the bridge's foundation.

The BCDA emphasized that these rehabilitation works are essential to preserve the SCTEX Bridge's structural integrity and ensure public safety.

Pineda expressed support for BCDA's rehabilitation projects.

He also pledged that, through the inter-agency task force, the provincial government will work closely with BCDA to help accelerate the bridge rehabilitation project.

He also vowed to coordinate with residents and businesses that may be affected by the project.

The rehabilitation of the SCTEX Bridge is crucial because it is a key infrastructure that serves as a major transportation, trade, and investment corridor in Central Luzon.

By strengthening the bridge and addressing riverbed degradation, the project will help ensure the safety of motorists, maintain the uninterrupted movement of goods and services, and enhance connectivity among provinces, economic zones, airports, and seaports. (Via Pampanga Public Information Office)