VG Delta leads turnover of classrooms in Minalin

Vice Governor Dennis Pineda led the inauguration and turnover of a P11.4 million two-storey, six classroom building at the Lourdes Elementary School in Minalin town on Thursday.

Pineda was accompanied by Fourth District Board Members Kaye Naguit and Vince Calara.

The building was funded and constructed by the provincial government.

Mayor Philip Naguit lauded the provincial government for the new facility.

He added that it will help in decongesting classrooms and be used to house more classes in the coming school year.

The facility features six classrooms, each equipped with comfort room, providing students with a more organized, safe, and comfortable environment for learning.

The construction of the project began in January 2025 and completed in December 2025.