VG Pineda cites role of LGUs in health programs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Vice Governor Lilia Pineda highlighted the role of local government units (LGUs) in the implementation of health programs.

The vice governor spoke with various groups during the Central Luzon Health Care Providers' Summit: Universal Health Care (UHC) of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) held at Royce Hotel inside Clark Freeport.

Pineda said the role of the local government is essential in realizing support systems to strengthen health programs in the province.

The event focused on program implementation issues and PhilHealth's new benefits, policies, and requirements for filing claims among others.

During the summit, benefit packages for affordable and quality health services to all citizens were approved, according to PhilHealth.

PhilHealth officials said they recognize the health programs of the province under the leadership of Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and Vice Governor Pineda.

The Department of Health in Region 3 is said to consider making Pampanga “a model province in the implementation of advanced schemes” for the Universal Health Care (UHC) in the region.