Vigan Bites brings authentic Ilocano cuisine to Pampanga

Ilocano cuisine is finding a new home in Pampanga as Vigan Bites brings the distinct flavors of Ilocos to Kapampangan diners.

The new store is located along M.A. Roxas Highway inside the Clark Freeport.

Owned by Josh Go, a native of Vigan, Ilocos Sur, the food establishment aims to introduce Kapampangans and other diners in the province to authentic Ilocano dishes without the need to travel several hours to Northern Luzon.

Go, who relocated to Pampanga in 1996, said the idea was inspired by his Ilocano roots and his wife’s Kapampangan heritage from Angeles City.

“Ang goal ko talaga is ipatikim sa mga Kapampangan and lahat ng nandito sa Pampanga kung gaano kasarap ang pagkaing Ilocano,” Go said.

Among the dishes that customers frequently order are Vigan empanada, Vigan longganisa and bagnet, which have become some of the establishment’s popular offerings.

Vigan Bites also offers a selection of Ilocano specialties, including silog meals, igado, poqui-poqui, quekeng, Chinese kiliam, dinengdeng, sinanglao and dinakdakan.

Customers may also purchase pasalubong products, including delicacies from Marsha’s, allowing diners to bring home a taste of Ilocos.

Go said the establishment hopes to make Ilocano cuisine more accessible to residents, workers and visitors in Pampanga by serving familiar regional favorites alongside dishes that people may be trying for the first time.

“Subukan ninyo ang authentic flavors of Ilocos. Nandito na kami. You don’t have to drive five or six hours from Pampanga just to experience the food that we have from Ilocos,” he said.

Vigan Bites is open seven days a week, from Monday to Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Go said the establishment hopes to extend its operating hours in the future. |via Tristan Jingco