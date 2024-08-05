Village chief in Angat, Bulacan shot dead

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan – The chief of Barangay Marungko in Angat, Bulacan was shot dead Saturday morning.

The Police Regional Office-Central Luzon report identified the victim as Wenceslao Bernardo.

He was killed by two still unidentified suspects onboard an unmarked motorcycle.

The victim and his constituents were taking part of the simultaneous nationwide cleanup drive in Sitio Tugatog when shot at around 6:30 a.m.

He sustained two gunshot wounds to the head.

The victim was taken to Twin Care Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. (PNA)