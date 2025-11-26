Village chief in Masantol killed in shooting incident

A barangay chairman in Masantol town was killed while another was wounded after two gunmen opened fire on a group of village officials who attended the birthday celebration of Mayor Danilo Guintu on Tuesday afternoon.

The fatality was identified as Jinky Quiambao, chairman of Barangay Balibago.

Police investigators said that the village chief died from a gunshot wound on the head.

Wuiambao was declared dead on arrival at the Domingo B. Flores District Hospital, the town police added.

During the shooting incident, the barangay captain of Nigui, Enrique Yamat, sustained a gunshot wound on the hand, Masantol Municipal Councilor Bajun Lacap said.

The shooting occurred atop the dike in Barangay Alauli at 1 p.m on said date.

Witnesses said the two suspects were riding a motorcycle and fled towards Calumpit, Bulacan.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, Director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, said he had ordered a thorough investigation of the village chief's slaying.

The Provincial Police Forensic Unit said it has completed processing the crime scene and the recovered pieces of evidence are now undergoing examination.