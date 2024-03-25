Village chief rewardscouple for missing girl recovery

ANGELES CITY -- Barangay Balibago Chairman Joseph "PG" Ponce gave P10,000 reward to the couple who helped bring baby "Ally" home after being missing for five days.

Ponce said Janette and Allan Escalona were awarded P10,000 as a token of gratitude for helping locate the girl.

The Escalona couple were the ones who reported and brought the girl.

The couple said they saw Ally begging for alms on the streets in Novaliches, Quezon City.

"Sa tulong po ninyo ay nahanap ang bata kaya nagpapasalamat po ang Barangay Balibago," Ponce said.

Baby "Ally", or Margaux Alliyah Dela Cruz, and her family are residents of Barangay Balibago.

The Escalona couple, who are from Quezon City, shared the reward to the family of baby "Ally".

Aside from the cash reward, the Barangay Balibago council is also set to pass a resolution commending the goodwill of the Escalona couple.

"Nagpapasalamat po tayo na walang nangyaring masama sa bata at nakakatuwa rin isipin na buhay pa rin ang pagtutulungan sa ating mga kapwa," Ponce said.