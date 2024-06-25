Villages benefit from Bigasan Sa Barangay

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) recently distributed livelihood grants to beneficiary groups in the towns of Sta. Ana, Bacolor, Sasmuan, Candaba, Guagua, San Simon, and Floridablanca.

The grants are part of the "Bigasan sa Barangay" package, designed to support the establishment of community-based rice businesses.

Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, together with DoLE officials, led the event.

Each group, consisting of five members, received 51 sacks of rice (25kg each).

These supplies will allow the creation of "Bigasan sa Barangay" businesses, providing a stable source of income for the communities.

"Bigasan sa Barangay" is part of the DoLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP), aimed to promote sustainable livelihood opportunities across the country.

By empowering local communities with resources and support, the program seeks to enhance economic stability and improve the quality of life of residents in these areas.