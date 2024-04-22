Villages get garbage trucks from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia Pineda turned over four garbage trucks to officials of five barangays here.

The vehicles are expected to help barangay leaders in their garbage collection and segregation programs.

The barangays that received garbage trucks include Barangays Bundagul, Camachiles and Sapang Biabas in Mabalacat City and Barangay San Basilio in Santa Rita town.

The governor met with officials in simple ceremonies at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan plenary hall.

Each truck costs P1.45 million each.

Governor Pineda reminded the barangay officials to look at the maintenance of the trucks to prolong their service life.

The governor also asked the officials to intensify their garbage segregation and collection programs.