Villages in 3 towns get patrol tricycles

Barangay captains from the municipalities of Mexico, Sta. Ana, and San Simon in Pampanga received patrol tricycles from the provincial government.

Governor Lilia Pineda led the turnover ceremony on Friday morning at the Mexico Evacuation Center.

A total of 71 patrol trikes were handed over to the village leaders -- 43 for the barangays of Mexico, 14 for Sta. Ana, and 14 for San Simon.

The patrol vehicles consist of 155cc motorcycles with back-to-back sidecars. They were manufactured by local Sustainable Livelihood Program Association (SLPA) fabricators with the support of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Pineda said the patrol trikes will be used in strengthening peace and order in said towns, where illegal cigarette manfucaturing firms were discovered.

With these patrol units, barangay leaders can conduct more thorough rounds and monitoring within their respective jurisdictions. This will allow them to immediately report any illegal activities discovered in their areas.

Once a report or complaint is received, the inter-agency task force, composed of the provincial government, Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), and other agencies, will take immediate action.

The barangay officials expressed their gratitude for the additional support provided by the provincial government.

The recipients of tricycles are the third batch of barangays to receive patrol units.

The program aims to provide patrol tricycles to all barangays in the entire province.

The governor also vowed to provide handheld radios to ensure real-time monitoring and reporting of incidents.|via Pampanga PIO