Virgen de los Remedios coronation set in Magalang

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Magalang town will host this year’s 68th anniversary of the canonical coronation of Virgen de los Remedios, Pampanga's titular patroness.

Magalang town is part of the Vicariate of St. John the Beloved, the host of this year’s celebrations.

The last time that the religious event was held in Magalang was almost four decades ago in the 1980’s.

The Eucharistic Celebration and re-enactment of the canonical coronation will be held at the open grounds of the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU).

In the General Calendar of the Church (celebrations of the liturgical year), September 8 is the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

In the Archdiocese of San Fernando, the date is also celebrated as the anniversary of the canonical coronation of the Virgen de los Remedios.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Fernando, on its official social media page said that “on the feast day, September 8, the celebration will begin with a 3 pm liturgy at San Bartolome Parish.”

“Following the liturgy, the images of the Virgen de los Remedios will be part of a solemn motorcade proceeding to the PSAU grounds, where the eucharistic celebration will take place. After the celebration, the images will be borne in procession back to the San Bartolome Parish Church. The faithful are invited to join the 4.3 KM walk,” it added.

This year’s theme is lifted from the gospel of John: "Do whatever he tells you."