Vitamin A campaign set in Angeles City

ANGELES CITY — Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. is set to launch the “Sabayang Patak Vitamin A” campaign this month.

Some 990 are expected to benefit as the city celebrates the Nutrition Month.

Lazatin said he will lead the administration of Vitamin A supplements to 60 kids in Barangay Lourdes Northwest and Barangay Trinidad on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, July 3, Lazatin said he will visit the children in Barangays Sapalibutad and Pulung Cacutud to administer Vitamin A supplements.

Members of the City Health Office and City Nutrition Office will assist the mayor during the administration of Vitamin A supplements all over the city.

Kids with ages 6 to 59 months will receive the Vitamin A supplements.

Lazatin said he has implemented the Sabayang Patak Vitamin A program since he took office in 2019.

The mayor said this is among his priority missions for Angeleño kids to end the fight against nutritional deficiencies and promote an immunized the community.

On July 24, 2024, the Angeles City Nutrition Office will conclude the Nutrition Month with various competitions at the Infinity Area.

Some 250 children, enrolled in Day Care Centers, will participate in the Healthiest Child Contest, Poster-Making Contest, and Cooking Contest.

There are currently 3,500 children enrolled in the city’s day care centers.

The Healthiest Child Contest “encourages daycare children to adopt and maintain healthy eating habits. Participating in the contest motivates children to make nutritious food choices and develop a positive relationship with food.”

The contest also aims to promote physical activity and an active lifestyle among children.

The Poster-Making Contest is expected to deepen the parents’ understanding of nutrition.

It aims to encourage parents to explore their creativity and artistic skills through the creation of posters.